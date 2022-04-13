BILLINGS, Mont. - All Billings Public Schools activities scheduled for this week have been canceled due to the poor weather.

Director of Athletics and Activities, Mark Wahl announced that it does not look like things will improve enough for the field and tracks to be ready for competitions this week.

The following events have been canceled and will be rescheduled:

Billings Invitational Track Meet at West High

Softball: West at Skyview JV and Varsity

Wahl says he will be in touch with Belgrade and Bozeman, and a call will be made on the following events: