BILLINGS- Billings powerlifter Mikayla VonLangen has qualified for the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships, the first of hopefully many dreams come true for the recent Billings Senior graduate.

The Vault is a specific training area within Granite Fitness in Billings, and it's a place Mikayla calls home. It's where she trains five times a week, and it's where her job is as well.

"I'm committed to this; this is not a one-time thing. This is just the beginning," she said.



Lifting weights, living in a gym. It's what Mikayla is passionate about.

"Because I love doing this. Even when I don't want to get up, don't want to eat, I remember that I love what I do, and I need to do all these things to make sure I can perform as well and keep enjoying loving what I do," VonLangen said.

That passion began during the heart of the pandemic when Mikayla began lifting with her dad in the garage. She fell in love with it. Getting stronger, conquering her goals, and in 2021 she took part in her first competition.

"Everybody cheers on everybody. Everybody is committed to cheering on everyone else because you don't have to win to feel like you still won. You could get a PR on one of your lifts, a personal record."

This year, she won the national championship in the 84-kilogram sub-junior division, featuring 14–18-year-old competitors.

"And then I won, and all the adrenaline was gone, did my second dead lift, missed my third but it was okay because I was happy, I won and got my invite to worlds and that was my main goal and I'm happy I did that." Next stop, the IPF World Class Powerlifting Championships in Romania. The hard training continues, along with the frenzy of preparation.

"Super cool, lot of behind the things like emails with flights, emails back and forth with the national coach, talking with my personal coach, getting the uniform, hotel stuff done, it's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff just to get there."

Mikayla is currently third in the world in the deadlift. seventh globally in her weight category. She hopes to bring back a medal for Team USA, in the next step of her powerlifting career.

"I'm just super proud, super proud to be able to represent my country and super proud I was one of nine individuals to be a part of the sub-junior team and it's just really proud to know that I'm here to represent my nation it's just super cool."