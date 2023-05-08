BILLINGS--The Missoula Mavericks and Billings Royals are rivals and have been involved in some intense and exciting games over the years. But when Mavericks player Mike Prather had to leave his team due to illness, rivalries were put aside.

Mike Prather was preparing to start his senior season with the Missoula Mavericks. That is, until he went to a doctor's appointment for what he and his parents thought was just a virus. Instead, he was life-flighted to Seattle and diagnosed with a blood disease called HLH.

He had to stop playing baseball in order to receive treatment, and that's when the Legion Baseball community banded together and began to start fundraising for Mike and his family.

Both the Billings Royals and the Billings Scarlets held a 50/50 raffle with the proceeds benefitting the family. Billings Royals parent Nicole Chakos said some things are bigger than baseball.

"Well, a friend of mine in Missoula who is a friend of the Prather family was keeping me posted as this was happening, because the city of Missoula was very concerned about Mike and what was going on," Chakos said.

"We started to think about how rough that is, when you're entering your senior season and you get a health diagnosis that prevents you from playing. And in Montana, all of these kids have played against each other since they were young, and it just felt like it could have been any of our kids. And so we felt like it was right for the Billings teams to get together to support the Prather family. That includes all of the red side and all of the blue side teams," she said.

"The Mavericks completely annihilated the Royals last summer up in Missoula," Chakos said with a laugh. "It was funny, there was a lot of--it was a very high-energy game, and so they are two teams that really do compete against each other well. And, with that being said, you finish a game in baseball, and you shake hands, you take your hat off to the other team, and you're friends afterwards. So, on the field we compete, but when we're off, we're all the same family. Especially in Montana baseball."