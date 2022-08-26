Football isn't the only sport to make its big return--the cross-country season also started today at the Billings Invite. Over 40 teams from around the state came to compete.

Some of the top runners from all classifications: AA, A, B and C were featured. First up were the girls.

Big Timber's Natalie Wood was a third place finisher last year in class B. She got out to a strong lead in this race and would never give it up.

The Hardin Girls got the win as a team with a score of 43, but Wood is the individual winner with a time of 19:53. She beat the rest of the competition, and just narrowly beat a thunderstorm that came sweeping into the area.

"I try to come out pretty strong but I usually can't end up holding it, and I think this year I'm doing a lot better job of being able to hold the pace and just doing good," Wood said. "I wanted it to rain a little bit at the end, but it's definitely pouring now, I can barely hear myself talk!"

The storm delayed the guys for over an hour, and they had just about ten minutes to get warm in the wet grass. Bozeman Gallatin's Carson Steckleberg, a third place finisher last year in Double A, led most of the race. It was close between him and Powell's Daniel Merrit in the final straightaway with Steckleberg winning by three hundredths of a second. His final time was 16:09, claiming his first win of the cross country season.

"It's a lot of confidence because, I mean, nothing is like running a 5K, you can't fully train for it, you can't train for what is going to happen in a cross-country race, but it's exciting when your plans go as they should," Steckleberg said.

Some great performances to kick off the cross country season.