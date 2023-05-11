BILLINGS- Billings West hosted the Billings City Track and Field Meet on Thursday afternoon in a day packed with personal best results.

Billings Skyview boys sprinter Ryan Dierenfield set a new best time in the state in the 100m dash at 10.87 seconds. Fellow Falcon Ave Roberts has the top girls 100m time in AA.

Skyview's Charlize Davis continues to improve in the 100m hurdles, setting a new personal best at 15.23 seconds on Thursday, also the top time in AA.

Billings West's Jacob Anderson threw for 53 feet, five inches in the shotput, nearly a foot further than previous top mark. That's the second furthest throw in AA this season.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, and full results from the Billings City Meet can be found here.