BILLINGS- Billings Central Football went 7-3 and advanced to the second round of the Class A Playoffs a year ago. It's a good season for most programs, but for the Rams, championships are often the expectation.

"You look at high schools all across Montana and I don't think there's a better place to be. I mean you see the legacy kids leave here, the results when they come here, and I don't think I'd want to be a part of anything else. Just step back and appreciate where you are, look at the Central on your jersey and everything is going to work out pretty good," said senior Clay Oven.

It's worked out pretty good so far for Oven, who will join the Montana football program next fall. First, he's got business to take care of at Billings Central where it's a different theme this year after last fall was all about the Rams' youth.

The group is back with a talented class of seniors who are set to make some noise this fall. The offensive line boasts five returners, and it's a backfield full of seniors running behind their blocks.

"It's just a three-headed monster I guess. All of us have good speed, anyone can make a move, and it's good having all of us back there with some experience now," said senior back Kade Boyd.



That three-headed monster is comprised of Oven, Boyd and quarterback Adam Balkenbush, and the threat they pose was on display in their season opening blowout win over Lockwood on Friday.

"Whenever I've been Kade, super comfortable to play with I love playing with him and yeah, I think we work really well together and I can't wait to tear it up with him," Oven said.

In 2021, expectations weren't high but Billings Central never waivered. With an experienced bunch on the field, time will tell what the Rams can accomplish in 2022.