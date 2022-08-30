That three-headed monster is comprised of Oven, Boyd and quarterback Adam Balkenbush, and the threat they pose was on display in their season opening blowout win over Lockwood on Friday.
Billings Central's 'Three-Headed Monster' threatens the rest of Class A
- Spencer Martin
Spencer Martin
