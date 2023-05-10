BILLINGS--The Midland Roundtable will honor it's Athlete of the Year on May 17 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. There are five finalists for the girls and five finalists for the boys, and among them is Billings Central's Kade Boyd.

Boyd has 11 total varsity letters spread across football, basketball, and track and field. Boyd has found success in each sport, earning All-State honors in football and track and field twice. Now a finalist for athlete of the year, he remembers watching other athletes he looked up to earn the same honor.

"I mean, it means a lot because looking back all my favorite athletes that I watched play have been a Midland Roundtable athlete," Boyd said.

This past season, Boyd was one of the most prolific running backs in the state, and he knew early on during his time as a Ram that he wanted to eventually go on and play college football. In the fall, Boyd will head to Butte and play for Montana Tech.

Before he moves on, Boyd still remembers his first high school carries, and the feeling of playing for a state title.

"One of my first games getting the ball against Glendive, that was fun because it was a playoff game, first round and I got a couple carries there," Boyd said. "Another memory was getting to the state championship with my teammates I had been with all four years, and just a great experience playing with those guys and getting to the state championship."

Billings Central's Kade Boyd, finalist for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.