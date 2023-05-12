Oven has been named all-state in both football and track and field twice. He was recently selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game later this summer. Oven is seeking to become the first Ram on the guys' side to win the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award since 2019, and he's proud to be part of the prestigious group of finalists.
Billings Central's Clay Oven: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
Spencer Martin
