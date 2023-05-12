BILLINGS- With ten total varsity letters at Billings Central, Clay Oven has separated himself as one of the top athletes in the state.



Oven has been named all-state in both football and track and field twice. He was recently selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game later this summer. Oven is seeking to become the first Ram on the guys' side to win the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award since 2019, and he's proud to be part of the prestigious group of finalists.

"It's everything, just seeing the kids you're nominated with and they're all really good athletes, really good people and you can feel how special the award is and what it means to people and it's really special," Oven said.

Good luck if you meet this guy in the open field. Oven brought power to the Rams backfield this past season, helping Billings Central reach the Class A state title game.

In the fall, he's headed to Missoula to play football for the Griz. While he doesn't come from a diehard Montana Grizzlies football family, Oven said donning the maroon and silver is the pinnacle of college football in the Treasure State.

"You know kind of a mix, we're close with the Hadley's and Jacob Hadley went to the Bobcats but then kind of looking back I feel like a lot of people, almost everyone in Montana grows up as a Griz fan so that's kind of the pinnacle of where you want to play at."

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet is on May 17 at the Billings Hotel and convention Center.