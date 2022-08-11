BILLINGS- Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven announced his commitment to play football for the University of Montana on Thursday.

Oven announced the news on his twitter page Thursday afternoon, where the post said he's committed as a linebacker. Oven also split carries in the backfield for the Rams last fall .

According to 24/7 Sports, Oven is the 5th ranked prospect for 2023 out of Montana . Oven also had offers from Montana State, Montana Tech, Carroll College and Dickinson State .