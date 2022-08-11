BILLINGS- Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven announced his commitment to play football for the University of Montana on Thursday.
Oven announced the news on his twitter page Thursday afternoon, where the post said he's committed as a linebacker. Oven also split carries in the backfield for the Rams last fall .
Beyond excited to announce I’m 100% committed to play football at the University of Montana!! Thank you to God, my family, and coaches who have made this possible. Go Griz!! 🐻 @MontanaGrizFB @Coach_Hauck @GrizCoachGreen @coachcooperUM @CoachSacksGriz @KeatonJ_3 #grizfootball pic.twitter.com/qDsB7TwFVq— Clay Oven (@ClayOven6) August 11, 2022
According to 24/7 Sports, Oven is the 5th ranked prospect for 2023 out of Montana . Oven also had offers from Montana State, Montana Tech, Carroll College and Dickinson State .