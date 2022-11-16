BOZEMAN--Billings Central won their third straight volleyball state championship last weekend. They came in as a fourth seed out of a play in game, but they said it took the pressure off and allowed them to focus on what they'd been doing all year.

"We had a lot of faith in ourselves," senior middle blocker Ruby Gray said. "Our thing was believe and commit. We had to believe we could do it and commit to the act of doing it."

"I honestly think, we're younger this year, we lost eight seniors, but when we lost last weekend, I think it took some pressure off our backs a little bit too," head coach Anita Foster said. "So, we kind of came in as the underdog, even though I know competitors didn't look at us as that, but it just took that pressure off. So, I really saw the girls playing with joy, just because they love to play. We had some anxiety in that first championship match. For sure. And we just talked to the girls about 'we need to relax, and enjoy the process, and enjoy playing with your friends. That's why we love volleyball'. So, I think the loss last weekend was the best thing that could've happened. Even though I didn't like it," she added with a laugh.

"I'm just relieved that we finished the way we did, and we were able to finish strong," senior setter Ally Foster said. "I'm really sad, I mean that was the last game of high school with people I love dearly, and that's the last time my mom is going to coach me on the volleyball court and the last time I'm going to get to play with my sister, so it's emotional. I'm super happy that we finished the way we did, but I'm really sad it's over."