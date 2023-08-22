BILLINGS--Fall sports are gearing up for the season, and Billings Central volleyball is trying to defend last season's state championship. It's a position they've been in before, but this year's squad brings in new challenges.

"We have so much young talent, even new talent coming in, and I just think our level of ball control and our attitude overall as a team is the best that I've ever seen in my four years here," senior defensive specialist Emma Bohrer said. That confidence may be scary to Class A schools around the state, as the Lady Rams have already taken four of the last five Class A state championships. How much higher could their ceiling get? "Honestly, my assessment is, I feel, athletically, as a program, we're a plateau level up," head coach Anita Foster said. However, they graduated an impactful group of seniors last season, and their youth is their biggest early-season challenge. "Consistency is the biggest thing," Foster said. "I feel like we are very, very athletic, and I'm encouraging them to take risks, and part of that is mistakes." Not only were those seniors great skill players, they were also impactful leaders. However, their new group of upperclassmen feel confident stepping up in those roles.

"Just really encourage the younger girls, because they're getting a big step into this, they know it's a big step, and we've just got to keep encouraging them," junior outside hitter Ryen Hadley said.

"I feel like I have a good relationship with a lot of the younger girls," senior all-around player Nathalia Arzubi said. "I like including everybody, that's part of what BC volleyball is, our program is just inclusivity, and being friends with everybody on your team."

One thing that is still the same is the excitement that is a trademark of this program.

"I'm really excited for the home games, and I'm excited for all of the tournaments that we get to do," Arzubi said.

"I'm just excited for the atmosphere, and pregame is the best, so that's probably what I'm most excited for," Hadley said.

"The energy is so amazing, and we have a great student section always, so I think just home games and being able to share the season with my best friends," Bohrer said.

The Lady Rams begin their season with a tournament in Lewistown on August 25.