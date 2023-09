BILLINGS- Billings Central scored 24 consecutive points to run past Havre 24-3 on Friday night.

After Havre's Ty Golie hit a short field goal to go up 3-0, Adam Balkenbush found Brayden Flores for a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Rams up 7-0 and they wouldn't look back.

Balkenbush also ran for one score, and Thomas Norman scored on a four-yard touchdown run as Billings Central improved to 2-0.