BOZEMAN--In Class A, it was Billings Central facing off against Havre. The Blue Ponies beat the Hardin Bulldogs Saturday morning for the chance to square off again with the Rams.

Havre beat the Rams in the first game 3-1 to force a second championship match.

Central came out swinging in the second championship, Alexa Williams had 19 kills for the Rams, and Kamryn Reinker had 17.

The Blue Ponies made their defensive presence at the net known, tallying seven team blocks.

The match ended on a Ruby Gray kill that bounced hard off the block and onto the Havre side of the court. Everyone rushed the court and the Rams win their third straight state championship.

"We had a lot of faith in ourselves," Gray said. "Our thing was 'believe and commit'. And we had to believe that we could do it and commit to the act of doing it."

"I mean, it's gone so fast," senior setter Ally Foster said. "I really don't know where the past four years have gone with volleyball, and I loved it, and it was just our year. Our year to lead the team in success and the fact that we were able to do it, I'm just so excited for us being able to finish like we did."

"It never gets old," head coach Anita Foster said with a laugh. "I don't know if it ever would be. It's super exciting. I feel very fortunate to be in a program that was so successful before I was able to take over. Just the blessing of being able to coach these girls in such a great program that has a culture that is so positive with great parents, great administration, girls who play their hearts out, I have awesome coaches. It's just a great program."

The Rams came into the tournament as a four seed after winning a play-in game Wednesday, and they leave Saturday as state champions.