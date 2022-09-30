LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means.

The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.

But in the Rams' 38-3 victory Friday night over Laurel — one which kept them unbeaten and further established their status as a state title threat — they immediately knew that this win, one-sided from the opening kickoff, was particularly special.

Acting as a bit of a de-facto title game for the the Southeast A, Billings Central (6-0) used its patented running game and walloped Laurel (4-2) on the ground all night, with Boyd leading the charge by running in three touchdowns as the Rams put the rest of the title challengers in their classification across Montana on notice.

"This is definitely a top-three moment, for sure, in my high school career," Boyd said. "We've had a bad taste in our mouth all year after last year (against Laurel), it was a disappointment. But it felt really great to come out this year and just dominate them on their home turf."

And dominate they did.

With their star two-headed tandem at tailback in Boyd and Montana commit Clay Oven, the Rams only passed the ball four times all game, mainly because there was no point in doing so. The ground game did all the work needed for a cut-and-dry statement Central victory.

The Rams opened up the game with a 12-play drive that ended in a field goal, then on their very next possession, Boyd burst out for a 54-yard score that put the hosts in a 10-0 hole at the end of the first quarter. Whether it was old-school power running or blistering speed down the sidelines, the Rams had Laurel chasing its ball-carriers to the tune of 391 yards for the game.

"They came out of the gate with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of fire and really a lot of physicality," Rams coach Jim Stanton said. "That really set the tempo, I think, early in the game for us. We got a great group of kids that just play hard and have a great time out there."

On the other sideline, a team that was not having fun was Laurel. The Locomotives were held to merely a field goal for the second time this year, the other occasion being its 24-3 loss to Lewistown in Week 4.

Any Laurel hopes of potential momentum swinging were either quickly dashed by a stellar Billings Central defense or taken away by the Locomotives themselves due to self-imposed mistakes. For instance, a promising drive to start the second half down 17-3 that saw the Locomotives in Rams territory was erased by a lost fumble, then a long touchdown pass late in the fourth was brought back by a Laurel penalty.

With the Locomotives' struggles in handling the Rams' rushing attack, as well, the onslaught simply became too much for the three-time Class A state finalists to handle.

"That just kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit," Locomotives coach Mike Ludwig said, referring his team's turnovers and miscues in key moments. "But the bottom line is you've got to be able to stop the run, and we couldn't do it. And it wasn't just like three- or four-yard (runs), I mean, they were ripping off 10-, 15-, 20-yard carries and stuff like that."

Billings Central hosts Sidney next week at Herb Klindt Field at Rocky Mountain College, while Laurel will travel to Miles City to take on the Cowboys.

Story by Briar Napier of 406 Sports