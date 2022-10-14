BILLINGS — It’s quite possible that some Billings Central girls' soccer players weren’t even born the last time the Rams didn’t make a Class A semifinal.

And Friday night at Amend Park, the legacy continued. Convincingly.

The Rams shut out visiting Stevensville 5-0 in their state quarterfinal meeting to move on to the Class A semifinal for yet another time — just as the Central girls soccer program has done in every single state tournament since 2007.