BILLINGS — It’s quite possible that some Billings Central girls' soccer players weren’t even born the last time the Rams didn’t make a Class A semifinal.
And Friday night at Amend Park, the legacy continued. Convincingly.
The Rams shut out visiting Stevensville 5-0 in their state quarterfinal meeting to move on to the Class A semifinal for yet another time — just as the Central girls soccer program has done in every single state tournament since 2007.
With wickedly fast and intelligent players both on and off of the ball, the Rams (12-1-0) and their vaunted attack came in waves that the Yellowjackets (6-5-2) simply had no answers for. But when teams like Central are so good for so long, tendencies that take years to build in other programs come second nature for one of the state’s soccer juggernauts.
“I think it was a good performance for a quarterfinal game,” Central coach Nolan Trafton said. “We’re always looking to improve on something, always looking to get better. And I think we made some great halftime adjustments and came out and really changed the tempo in the second half. … It was a good performance.”
The Rams’ senior class, which is state championship-starved by the program’s lofty standards — out of Central’s nine Class A crowns, none have come since 2018 — is hungry to finally call themselves Montana’s top team.
Those same four-year players made a major difference Friday.
Star senior forward Abby Derbyshire netted twice in the game’s first 20 minutes and was several near-misses away from tallying a hat trick, while classmate Kendall Wahl pitched in a late first-half goal to put the Rams up 3-0 after 40 minutes.
The second-half adjustments that Trafton was referring to involved plenty of pressure and trying to wear Stevensville down. It worked as Rams goalkeeper Olivia Tourtlotte kept the clean sheet and her teammates added in two more goals from senior Lauren Dull and sophomore Ava Yates within a couple of minutes from each other late in the game.
“When we go up by that much, we can kind of put our second-string in and they get a lot of experience,” Derbyshire said of the benefit of taking care of business early on. “So just in case somebody gets hurt, we have people on the bench that can come in and step up just like anybody else.”
Stevensville coach Eric Depee, whose lineup featured several freshmen and had its moments through a couple of corner kicks and squandered chances, gave kudos to Central’s cohesion while remarking that he thought his team was perhaps caught a bit off-guard.
With so many young pieces, however, he stated that he thought the future of Yellowjackets soccer was bright, even as the program will lose five seniors to graduation.
“That outside attack is killer,” Depee said. “They’ve got a lot of speedy players, and I think a couple of my girls were just surprised by their speed.
“We’re on the climb. I got to get a lot more players in, but yeah, we’re on a climb. We’re improving each season.”
Central’s climb, meanwhile, has one ultimate and obvious summit: state championship glory. And after two title-game losses in the past three seasons, the Rams know better than perhaps any program in the state not to get their hopes up too early.
Playing at what he called a “championship level” on a game-by-game basis is of heavy importance to Trafton. So before a potential grudge match with rival Laurel (which plays Whitefish on Saturday in its quarterfinal) or another school across the state can happen, the Rams must face what’s in front of them first.
Still, Central knows very, very well what’s at stake — and that it’s important not to let the pressure of finally getting it done get to their heads, either.
“It’s definitely a one game at a time mentality,” Derbyshire said. “We don’t need to play fast, we just need to stay composed, play defensively and not yell at each other. Staying on good terms with everybody is really important.”
