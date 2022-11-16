BILLINGS--Saturday it's round two on the football field between Lewistown and billings central. But unlike the first meeting which the eagles won 17-7, this time it's for the state class a championship.

For the Rams it was their only loss of the season. Head coach Jim Stanton concedes it may have been a good thing.

"Definitely, and there's no excuses. They just outplayed us that day, every which way. One nice thing about some of those losses is that you improve a little bit more than the wins, so we've just got to be better," Stanton said.

"I think we're just way more focused this week," Travis Hadley said. "I think the humble pie was good, losing to them last time, I think it's made us work a lot harder. So we're just hungry, we're going to get it back."

The Rams certainly can make the case for playing their best football late in the season. Two playoff wins over powerhouse opponents proves that. After a first-round bye, Central knocked off Dillon at Klindt Field, then last week made the trip west and dominated Hamilton in the semi's 42-6. For quarterback Adam Balkenbush, it's a set of twin running backs in Kade Boyd and Clay Oven that makes his job running the offense a whole lot easier.

"It's awesome," Balkenbush said. "I could either go to both of them or also Travis too. It makes it a lot better, a lot easier. Just, a lot more fun."

"Real impressive, we go up to Hamilton, we got a good group of seniors that are focused, playing with a lot of finality and playing with a lot of purpose, and we know they're going to put their best foot forward on Saturday and give it everything we have," Stanton said.

As we all know, high school football championships in Montana are played on the same day as the Cat-Griz Brawl of the Wild. But even an appearance by College GameDay in Bozeman can't match the excitement of playing in a state title game."

"I don't think about it. I'll probably be thinking about it leading up to the game, but come Saturday, the helmet going on is all that's on your mind," Hadley said.

It's a 1:00 kickoff Saturday in Lewistown between the Rams and Eagles.