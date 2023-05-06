LAUREL--The Laurel Locomotives are in a good spot at this point in the season with a record of 7-2. On Saturday, they awaited a challenge from the undefeated Billings Central Rams.

The Rams got off to a hot start in the first inning and scored four runs in the first ten minutes of the game.

The Locomotives responded in the bottom of the first when Josie Benson found a gap to bring home Mia Andersen, Locos still down three.

It quickly turned into an offensive shootout when the Rams responded in the second with a Brooke Thompson hustle double and a Madge Prill sacrifice fly into deep center.

The Rams looked like they were about to run away with it, but Laurel got the bats going again in the fourth. Arlette Nieto drove one into the gap and scored both Josie Benson and Dalilah Hernandez, which brought Laurel within three.

Not so fast, though, Krista Gauslow belted a solo homer over the center field fence, and the outfielders just had to watch it fly. Brooke Thompson also belted a three-run homer in the inning. Central scored five in the fourth inning and went on to win this battle of the bats 16-9.