BILLINGS--Billings Central Catholic High School has enjoyed a long history of success in Class A swimming, dominating team titles in the last few years. This season, they took home two more trophies, and the Lady Rams accomplished a historic feat.

"It's kind of the same because we've won all four years, but it's also really exciting because we know we've won again," swimmer Abby Davison said.

"I think each time we do it, it brings the team closer, and it becomes more exciting," swimmer Hannah Hadley said.

The Billings Central boys have won three of the last four state titles, and the Lady Rams secured a four-peat by winning every individual event.

"I feel like it was just a cumulation of all our hard work that kind of happened, and it was just cool," swimmer Alyson Early said. "It was just cool to know that we got to do that, because we've always had other people in the state who have stolen titles here and there and we've gotten most of them, but it's cool to finally get all of them. And it's my senior year, which makes it even cooler."

"I didn't know that was a thing until recently, but it makes our school and our team look strong, and I think it's exciting," swimmer Kelly Early said.

This is a talented team, but also one with skill levels that range from experienced club swimmers to those just deciding to give the sport a try.

"It's just such a short time to get really good at swimming and yet, we've done it," swimmer Megan Beers said.

"I think it's cool to see the new beginners work their way up and be able to participate at state," swimmer Ellie Smith said.

But those girls that were instrumental in winning all four of those titles are now graduating and leaving a void behind.

"I think we need to be strong for our upcoming classes and be good role models, because they're going to be our future once we're gone," swimmer Sarah Spini said.

"It's going to be difficult, obviously, for us to be as good as them, but I think we'll try to fill that void," swimmer Madeleine Prill said.

They feel their team culture on both the boys and girls side has set them apart, and that's what they hope to continue.

"We love each other as family," swimmer Myah Kund said. "Brothers, sisters, that's what we are. Our coaches are our parents. We're one big happy family."

"We all are like brothers, so everyone was just kind of all happy always," swimmer Russell Johnson said. "It didn't take much."

"It kind of helped us going through the season from where we started, not really knowing a lot of the new freshmen," swimmer Aidan Molloy said.

The boys are a young team that has grown a lot this season, and they're only losing one senior, making their future a bright one.

"I didn't swim before high school, and last year was my first year, and last year I got seventh in both of my events at state, which means I didn't final," swimmer Luke Pankratz said. "So, I just really wanted to get sixth this year, and I did. So, I got to final, and that was pretty cool, so that was kind of my goal all year."

"I really think it's all just about making sure that the freshmen know what our goal is, what we want, and how they can help the team," swimmer Daniel Apostol said. "So, it's not, like our coaches say, the kids relying on the club swimmers, everyone has a job on the team. So, I think it's just about getting down and doing the work. I think everyone has to participate and if we want to win, then we all have to participate."

"Our job is to make it as fun as possible," swimmer Dylan Shelton said. "And also make them suffer a little bit."

The team hopes their personality and team culture will take them far.

"As they say, the cream always rises to the top," Johnson said.