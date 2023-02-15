Billings Central hires former MSUB player Hallie Vervair as new girls soccer coach

BILLINGS--Billings Central Catholic High School is excited to announce Hallie Vervair as new girls soccer coach.

Vervair grew up in Spokane, Washington where she played soccer for her local club, the Spokane Sounders, and for Idaho Olympic Development.

From 2017-2020, she played for the Montana State University Billings Women's soccer team. She graduated in 2020 with a degree in elementary education and a minor in art education.

After ending her playing career, she began coaching for Billings United and for Montana Olympic Development. She is in the process of finishing her D coaching license through U.S. Youth Soccer.

BCCHS is excited to have Hallie join our team, she is a wonderful fit to enhance the great culture of our school and soccer program.

Release from Mike Ryan, Billings Central Catholic High School Activities Department