GREAT FALLS- It was another clean sweep for Billings Central swimming this past weekend in Great Falls.

The boys won their fifth state championship in six years, going back-to-back. The girls won their third straight state title.

The Lady Rams won all three relays on Saturday and were paced by junior Alyson Early, who won two state titles in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

"I don't know I just really want to swim for my team, and I got sick last week so I haven't swam in a while I'm really happy I swam the way I did," Early said.

Despite being in Class A, Billings Central fielded the largest team of participating schools. Multiple swimmers from the Rams said their team is like a family, and that's why they've seen so much success in the pool.

Head Coach Robyn O'Nan said, "Best I can say is they swim with heart, a lot of heart. They give it all for each other and we end up where we're at it's just amazing to watch them do that."