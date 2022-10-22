BILLINGS--After losing the state championship to Laurel in 2019 and 2021, #1 seed Billings Central feels like this is their year. But standing in their way Saturday was the #3 seed Columbia Falls.

Just three minutes into this game, Lauren Dull took a corner shot and buried it. Abby Derbyshire and Kendall Wahl both joined in the fun all within the first 20 minutes of this game.

But the Wildcats didn't go down easy, Josie Harris scored a first half goal.

Columbia Falls made it interesting in the second half, but it's the Lady Rams who advance to the state title game with a 4-3 win over the Wildcats.