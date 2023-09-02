BILLINGS--On Saturday, Billings Central wrapped up their day early with a 10-0 shutout of East Helena. Seven of those goals were scored in the first 20 minutes.

It's safe to say they're doing just fine under new head coach Hallie Vervair.

Vervair played soccer at MSU-Billings, and the community and desire to invest in the game kept her in Billings.

"I just really like the small community, getting to know everyone here has helped me to stay," Vervair said. "I just feel like there's a lot of opportunity here for me to grow as an individual."

So far, she's been a perfect fit for the Lady Rams.

"She's really expressed how much she loves the game, and her excitement representing Central as our head coach," senior defender Finley Hauk said. "It's always nice having change, and it's a completely new team this year, and so far, she's been such a good fit for all of us."

"She's very welcoming, our entire team is actually welcoming," freshman attacker/midfield Avery Sorenson said. "A lot of the past freshman, like the seniors this year, they've talked about how it was intimidating coming in, and I don't feel that way at all. I feel so welcome, and I just really like the program overall."

Central is no stranger to success, as the Lady Rams are trying to defend their Class A state title and have won ten state championships in 14 appearances since 2006.

"The pressure is what keeps the team moving forward and pushes me to be a better coach," Vervair said.

The Rams graduated some high-impact seniors last season, which leaves big shoes to fill. However, they don't think the changes are going have any effect on their momentum.

"I think they should expect what they always expect, of course we play to win, and we're ready to have a great season this year," Hauk said. "We're ready to bring all of our new talent up front this year."

The team seems to be buying in to the new coach and core principles.

"I'm obviously a freshman, I haven't really gotten the chance to step up as much as I want to," Sorenson said. "So, I'm excited next year when I'm feeling a little bit more comfortable to truly step up with the program."

For coach Hallie, success is important, but not as important as creating a program where athletes are excited to play.

"I want to make sure they continue to love the game of soccer, I think that happy soccer players are the best players, and that's super important to me."

The Lady Rams are already off to a hot start. They've won their first three games, including Saturday's 10-0 shutout of East Helena.