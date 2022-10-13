BILLINGS--We've got fall sports playoffs coming our way, and in Class A, either the Central or Laurel girls have played in the state soccer championship game for the past fourteen seasons. The Locomotives have won the last three, but Central feels like this year could be different.

"We've gotten so close many times, and I think this year we've had enough of coming in second, so I think we really just want it this time, and I think we want it for all the right reasons," senior goalkeeper Olivia Tourtlotte said. "All of our seniors are leaving and there's quite a few of us, we've been together forever so it would be really awesome to leave on a win."

"Being a senior now and realizing this is the last year I will be playing at Central, I do want to give everything I've got this last year, and I'm trying to push my teammates to do so as well because high school goes by so fast, and just knowing that it does go by so fast you just want to give it your all and know you didn't leave anything on the field and always gave 100%," senior midfielder Lauren Dull said.

Most of this senior class has been playing club soccer together since they were five years old, and their team motto for the year is a reference to the bond they've created.

"This year our team motto is 'together until the end' because my senior class has been playing together since we were little ones, like five years old, and we just want to know that we've been through all the ups and downs together and no matter what, we'll always have each other's backs but we know that this year is the actual end, and we just want to give everything we got," Dull said.

"It feels like I've been playing with my sisters," Tourtlotte said. "I know each of them very well and the relationships we have with each other mean a lot."

Central beat Laurel a few weeks ago, and they said the extra boost of confidence that gives is helpful as they get ready for the playoffs.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," Dull said. "Although we cannot overlook them in the slightest. I knew what our team was capable of, and they truly showed it that game. I was so proud of everyone because we all worked together and it showed who our team really was."

Central kicks off their state campaign Friday, where they host Stevensville.