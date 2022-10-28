BILLINGS- Billings Central is eager for their chance to finish on top of Class A girls' soccer.

The Rams travel to take on Whitefish in the girls' Class A soccer championship on Saturday at 11 AM. Central is pursuing their first state title since 2018.

"I think we've been focusing on Saturday for the whole season and it's finally coming down to the last few days and now's the time that we're really focused," said senior midfielder Rachel Breetz.

Billings Central is focused, they have strong leadership with a multitude of seniors who have prepared together for this moment. At the final practices of the season at Amend Park, you could see the group critiquing themselves, getting ready for gameday.