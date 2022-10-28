BILLINGS- Billings Central is eager for their chance to finish on top of Class A girls' soccer.
The Rams travel to take on Whitefish in the girls' Class A soccer championship on Saturday at 11 AM. Central is pursuing their first state title since 2018.
"I think we've been focusing on Saturday for the whole season and it's finally coming down to the last few days and now's the time that we're really focused," said senior midfielder Rachel Breetz.
First, the team gets to enjoy one of their final long bus rides together, taking time to bond and soak in those moments as a senior. They have a chance to cap off their prep careers with a win in the final match of the season when the Rams play Whitefish at 11 AM on Saturday in Whitefish.