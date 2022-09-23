Billings Central girls, Laurel boys claim Eastern A golf crowns

BILLINGS - The Billings Central girls and Laurel boys brought home Eastern A titles on Friday at Lake Hills Golf Course.

Billings Central's girls won the team title with a combined score of 379. Rams golfer Anna Prill finished with an 89, tied for the top individual spot with Sidney's Mercedes Lamb and that's when drama ensued.

The two golfers played a playoff that went three holes before Lamb brought home the win for the Eagles.

Laurel's boys won the team title with a combined score of 318. Loco's golfer Eli Weisenberger finished at 77, tied for first with Park's Danyk Jaccobsen. Those two also went to a playoff with Jaccobsen winning it after a for the rangers.