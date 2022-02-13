Billings Central exchange student finds family in the pool, leads Rams to state title

GREAT FALLS- This weekend, the high school swimming season came to a close in Great Falls. Once again in Class A, it was the Billings Central boys capturing the team title.

The Rams grabbed first place in seven of 11 events on Saturday afternoon. Leading the way for Central was Italian exchange student Fillipo Caporaso.

The junior won both his individual events in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and did so with the best times of any simmer in the field in those events. Caporaso also contributed to a winning relay team as Billings Central's boys brought home their fifth state championship in the last six years.

"This was the last meet and then swim season is over so I just wanted to have fun and a good time making great memories, but it feels good to win a title important as this as a team and most importantly as a family," Caporaso said.

The Billings Central girls also won the state swimming championship.