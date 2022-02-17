LAUREL- Billings Central held off multiple runs by Laurel to win 52-45 and claim southeastern A.

Cayden Merchant led the Rams with 17 points. AJ Ulrichs added 14 as the Rams claimed revenge from the buzzer-beating loss a couple weeks ago at MetraPark.

The Rams jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first half, but it was answered by an 8-0 run by Laurel to end the second quarter. Billings Central held a three-point lead going into the break.

In the third quarter, Billings Central again jumped out to a double-digit lead, capped off by a steal and score by Ulrichs who knocked down a buzzer-beating three to end the third quarter.

Laurel made multiple runs in the fourth quarter, led by Konnor Gregorson who finished with a team-high 14 points. Emmet Renner and Kyson Moran added eight points apiece.

The two rivals split the regular season series and prepare for the Eastern A Divisional Tournament next week.