Billings Central softball is set to compete in the Class A state softball tournament as the top seed from the southeast. The Rams run this season has been described as a 'Cinderella story' by the players, and it's easy to understand why.

"I mean it's been a whirlwind right, we literally went from 2-18 our freshman year to what are we 19-0-1. I mean it's incredible, it's why I keep calling it a Cinderella story," said senior Winter Johnson.

Billings Central defeated Laurel to win the divisional title. This is what their ace, Peyton Whitehead said when asked if she ever thought the Rams would win a divisional title in her prep career.

"No. Definitely not," Whitehead said, shaking her head.

Last year's Rams made it to the state tournament for the first time in six seasons. Now the Rams enter this year's tournament with more confidence, as the lone unbeaten team remaining.

"It's going to be tough because we are playing teams never seen before, going in 0-0, they don't know who we are, how we're going to be," Whitehead said.

Billings Central has been powered not only by their strong senior leadership, but also by 14 underclassman, including 11 freshman who have stepped up to the plate.

"I'm just super excited for our entire team, I know it's special for the seniors too and I'm excited for the rest of my career," said Ally Kowalczyk.

Whitehead, Johnson and the other seniors have quickly brought the young group under their wing and created a tough identity on the field, and a fun atmosphere in the dugout with plenty of big personalities.

"We have some hilarious girls on our team and it's been so fun to watch but I think it also helps in a game because we're good at staying positive," Kowalczyk said.



That attitude has helped Billings Central in key moments already this year. The Rams often due a lot of their damage when they're down to two outs in the inning. They say applying a two strike mindset has helped them in clutch moments.

"Two strikes is the two outs of batting. We translate that we take everything we've learned from two strike hitting and apply it to the two out rally idea," said Johnson.



Whitehead said she thinks they get so mad they haven't hit the ball already, that they get it all out when there's just one out to go. Either way, Billings Central begins their quest for a Class A state title on Thursday, where they await the winner between Corvallis and Ronan.