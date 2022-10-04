LAUREL- Billings Central entered the game knowing they needed to win by two goals to gain home field advantage in the playoffs. Mission accomplished after the Rams took down Laurel 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rams scored early, beginning with a deep rip from senior Lauren Dull that found the back of the net. Minutes later, Abby Derbyshire put her foot to the ball on a cross and in just five minutes Billings Central led by two goals.

Laurel found an answer from Kaitlyn Dantic, who scored two goals in the half to equalize including one that found the top-left corner of the goal from beyond the 18-yard box.

The Rams would enter the half with a 3-2 advantage after Derbyshire made a move from the left side of the box to score her second of the game.

In the second half both teams made adjustments, and the game came to a bit of a standstill after the fireworks from the first half. The score held until Derbyshire was taken down in the box and was rewarded a penalty kick. She converted and extended the Rams lead to a crucial two goals on her third goal of the match.

Amaya Lorash would score for Central shortly after as the Rams won in Laurel and claimed the conference and home field for the postseason with the goal differential over the Lady Locos.

"I think that was our biggest motivation and I think we knew in the first game we were the better team and didn't play like that and today we wanted to show them who we really are as a team and how we actually play and playing on their turf is better you just want to beat their other team at their home," Derbyshire said afterwards.

Up next, it's the postseason and don't be surprised if these two Class A powers meet again with a state title on the line.