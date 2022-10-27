LAUREL - Billings Central came back from a 2-0 deficit to win a wild match in five sets against Laurel.

The opening set of the match set the tone for a packed house in Laurel for what was to come between the Rams and Locomotives. Both teams traded blow for blow, tied throughout the set. Every time one team found an edge, the other answered until Laurel got the victory on a Rams' error, 32-30.

The Locomotives won the next set 25-20 to take a 2-0 advantage over their rivals. Billings Central responded by winning the next two sets, 25-10 and 25-18, setting the stage for the fifth and final set.

The Rams led early on until Laurel rallied for six straight points. After some controversy ending the match, and a point for Laurel being taken away by officials, Billings Central escaped with a gutty 17-15 win in the fifth set to win the match 3-2.

It was a wild way to end the regular season, and the Eastern A divisional tournament begins on Wednesday in Sidney.