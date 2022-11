BIG TIMBER- Sweet Grass County standout cross country runner Natalie Wood signed her letter of intent to compete at Montana Stae on Wednesday.

Wood most recently took second place in Class B at the 2022 State Cross Country Meet. She also helped contribute to a team state title in track and field for the Herders during her sophomore season.

In 2022, Wood set new school records in the 1600m and 3200m on her way to a state championship.