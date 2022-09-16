COLUMBUS--Both of these teams are undefeated so far this season--Big Timber is hoping to keep that streak alive with a tough road test, and the Cougars hoping to take home the win on homecoming night.

Big Timber went into the half with a one point lead, 13-12, but the second half was all Herders.

They found the end zone often, and their defense held Columbus in the red zone twice in the second half.

Big Timber extends their undefeated streak with a 32-12 victory.