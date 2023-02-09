RED LODGE- The all-class state wrestling tournament begins on Friday in Billings and one wrestler from Red Lodge has her sights set on the podium.

"I do cross country in the fall, and I wrestle in the winter. I'm on the green team, our environmental club which is fun. I do book club, which is a little nerdy, and student council and I think... I think that's it," Barker laughed as she pondered all the clubs she's involved with.



She's also EMT certified and is on course to be Red Lodge's valedictorian, an honor she's currently tied with her best friend for. Barker also said she won't play tennis this year in an effort to give herself a little free time during her final semester.

Graduation will come in the spring, but first the goal is a state championship. Barker is one of the top wrestlers in her class, even though most people may not recognize the senior for her efforts on the mat.

"A lot of people don't watch wrestling or know about wrestling, it's just a sport guys do in singlets," she laughed. "I spend a lot of time in academics, so I think that's what most people go when they think about me or talk to me. I think it would be cool to be known for wrestling."

Rams head wrestling coach Hoke Lytton added, "She's incredibly bright in the classroom and that shows here her diligence to work hard, put in that additional time and you talk to her, you know she's hungry and wants nothing but the top of the podium."



Barker is a leader in the wrestling room for a Ram's program that is in just its fourth year of existence.

"She helps drive the narrative. She's working hard she's one of our leaders and one of our stronger wrestlers in the room, man or woman and we appreciate what she brings to the table," Lytton said.



So, it seems like motivation isn't an issue for Barker right. Well, that's not always the case. Her coaches have found a way to give her a little boost from time to time.

"Being a wrestler it's probably not great but I'm really food motivated. Jake and I have a deal if I help him with middle school wrestling or I do something good, he brings me Nutella, and our other coach Jimmy brings me peanut butter cookies," she laughed.

After she graduates from Red Lodge, Barker is off to college (still undecided where) as she pursues a career as a transplant surgeon.

"I think it's really cool I like puzzles and I think people are like puzzles with more risk... I think it would be cool to piece it together."

First, the focus is on finishing her wrestling career on top, and inspiring others to get involved with the sport.