BILLINGS- The 2022 Montana Mile, sponsored by Billings West End Walmart, marks the 31st running for men and the 23rd for women. The race is one of the most anticipated events of the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies and is scheduled to take place between approximately 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15.

The Montana Mile is an invited race featuring some of the state’s fastest high school, college, and post-collegiate milers. The Women’s Montana Mile record is 4:53.90 set in 2011 by Lois Ricardi Keller. Duncan Hamilton set the Men’s record in 2021 with a time of 4:06.23.

Men's Lineup:

Ase Ackerman

Ase Ackerman just finished his third year running at Montana State University Billings, competing in both track and cross country. The former Dawson County High School runner was named a team captain for the Yellowjackets. Ackerman will be competing in his fourth Montana Mile, coming off a third-place finish last year.

Ivan Colmenero

Former Montana State University-Billings runner Ivan Colmenero is running the Montana Mile for the sixth time. He was an all-state runner for Manhattan High School and part of Manhattan’s state championship team. Colmenero’s best mile time is 4:26.

Jorey Egeland

Jorey Egeland is returning to the Montana Mile, making his fifth appearance. The former Montana State University-Billings runner now spends his time as a physician assistant in graduate school. Jorey holds the MSUB school records in steeplechase and indoor and outdoor 5K. He also recently won the 10K Heart and Sole Race in a time of 32:06.2.

Brandon Emineth

Brandon Emineth is a recent Red Lodge High School graduate who capped off his high school career as the Class B Cross Country State Champion. He holds the Red Lodge school record for the 5K. To go along with the cross country accolades, Emineth had a great first year on the track. Usually a golfer in the spring, Emineth decided to do both track and golf. He ended up winning the Class B 800M, 1600M and 3200M state championships.

Duncan Hamilton

Former Bozeman High runner and current Montana Mile record holder Duncan Hamiliton is coming off his best season as a Montana State Bobcat. Hamilton finished second at the NCAA Division 1 Championships and fourth at the USATF Outdoor Championships in the 3000M steeplechase. The fifth-year senior is a 3x Division 1 All-American and 3x Big Sky Conference Champion. He will be running in his third Montana Mile.

Carson Jessop

Carson Jessop, a 2022 graduate of Montana State University-Billings with a biology degree, will be running in his second Montana Mile. The former Corvallis High School State Champion received all conference honors in the steeplechase and in the distance, medley relay this year for the Yellowjackets.

Joe Lamb

Joe Lamb will be participating in his first Montana Mile. The Montana Western junior is the 1500M school record holder for the Bulldogs. Joe earned all-state cross-country honors twice during his career at Columbia Falls High School.

Ellis McKean

University of Montana runner Ellis McKean will be running in his first Montana Mile this year. McKean was the 2019 Class B State Champion in the 1600M and 3200M at Glasgow High School. He was also named Big Sky All Conference in the steeplechase this year for the Griz.

Owen Smith

Owen Smith is now entering his junior year at Montana State, studying mechanical engineering. Smith has a personal record mile time of 4:22 and earned all-state honors three times at Billings Senior High.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith just finished his freshman year at Montana State University. The Richey High School graduate was the Class C State Champion in cross country in 2020, and the State Champion for the 1600M and 3200M in 2021. This will be Smith’s second time competing in the Mile.

Carson Steckelberg

This fall, Carson Steckelberg will be entering his senior year at Gallatin High School. He currently holds the school record for the 1600M, 3200M and 5K. He will be running in the Montana Mile for the second year in a row.

Jaxon Straus

Jaxon Straus is an incoming senior at Billings West High School. He has been named all-state two times in cross country. His PR mile time is 4:28. This will be his first time participating in the Montana Mile.

Logan Straus

Studying health and human performance at Montana State University Billings, Logan Straus has a 1500 meter personal record of 4:04. Straus and his teammates at MSUB placed third in the distance medley relay at the GNAC Championships. This is Straus’ third year participating in the Mile.

Levi Taylor

Former Laurel Locomotive standout Levi Taylor will be making his fifth appearance in the Mile. Levi is the school record holder at Laurel High School in the 1600M and the 3200M. He is also part of the record holding team in the distance medley relay at MSU. He recently competed in the 3000M Steeplechase Finals at NCAA Nationals and USATF Outdoor Championships.

Women’s Field

Sage Brooks

Syracuse runner, Sage Brooks, will be competing in her second Montana Mile. Brooks was the 2020 Montana Mile Champion. The Missoula native holds the 1600M school record at Hellgate High School. Brooks took home 17th place in the mile this year at the Indoor ACC Championships.

Hayley Burns

Recent Bozeman High graduate Hayley Burns will be making her Montana Mile debut. Burns won the 3200M title in the Rated Section of the Arcadia Invitational. She is a nine-time all-state selection in cross country and track. Her mile personal record is 5:05.

Mary Felig

Growing up in Broadus and attending Montana State University-Billings, Mary Felig is now a physics teacher and cross country coach at Billings Skyview High School. She is in the top 10 5K runners at MSUB with a 5K personal record of 17:56.06. This is her third time participating in the Montana Mile.

Sydney Little Light

A sociology major and mile record holder at Rocky Mountain College, Little Light will be running in her third Montana Mile. The Hardin High graduate is a seven-time NAIA All-American and the 2022 NAIA 1500M Outdoor Track and Field National Champion. Sydney was also the 2022 Ultimate Warrior Champion.

Eireann O’Connor

Eireann O’Connor will be making her first appearance in the Montana Mile. The Montana Western runner is the Bulldogs’ school record holder in the 3K and 1500M. O’Connor is a two-time NAIA All-American in cross country and a four-time Frontier Conference Runner of the Week.

Lindsey Paulson

In her final year at Belt High School, Lindsey is the 2022 Class C 1600M and 3200M State Champion. She will continue her running career at Montana State University. She has a 1600M personal record of 5:08.

Becca Richtman Becca Richtman returns to defend her title this year. The 2021 Montana Mile winner and Montana Tech runner has a personal record mile time of 4:49. Richtman was recently named the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year for the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field season.

Kailee Stoppel

Kailee Stoppel recently finished a successful junior track season as a MSU Billings Yellowjacket, with a personal record in the 1500 meter of 4:55. Stoppel is the 800M record holder for MSUB. She will be competing in the Mile for the second year in a row.

Odessa Zentz

The three-time 800M State Champion Odessa Zentz will run in her third Montana Mile. Her collective state titles have earned her a place in Helena High’s record books with the greatest number of individual state titles at seven. Zentz will continue her running career at Northern Arizona University this fall.

The gates to Daylis Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 406-254-7426 or go to bigskygames.org. The 2022 Montana Mile is sponsored by Billings West End Walmart. Opening Ceremonies is sponsored by Wendy’s. Major Sponsors of the State Games are Kampgrounds of America