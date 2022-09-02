BILLING- Coming in for injured quarterback Drew Martins, Big Sky's Reece Johnson faced fourth-and-goal at the Skyview 16-yard line with six seconds left in regulation and the Eagles trailing by seven.

Johnson delivered, hitting Colter Ramos for the tying touchdown, and the Eagles went on to defeat the Falcons in overtime.

Martins then scored the game-winning touchdown on 5-yard run. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 163 yards and added 58 yards rushing.

Skyview quarterback Grayden Wilkinson threw for 73 yards and had 61 yards on the ground for Skyview.

Story by 406 Sports .