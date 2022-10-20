BILLINGS--We had Thursday night football in the Magic City as the Billings Senior Broncs took on the Belgrade Panthers at Daylis Stadium.

Both Billings Senior and Belgrade have had some ups and downs this season, but both are hoping to gain some momentum as the season wraps up. They square off tonight at Daylis Stadium.

It was a wild first half down at Daylis. The Broncs were driving early in the first quarter, but they put the ball on the turf. Kyle Hibl picked it up for the green and gold and ran it all the way back for a nearly 90-yard scoop and score to put the Panthers on the board first.

The Senior offense and special teams took over the rest of the game. With just over a minute left in the first half, Bronc quarterback Peyton Oakley kept it himself and scored on the quarterback sneak.

Then, Senior chose to gamble and onside kick. They recovered, and in a drive that started at about midfield and took just less than 40 seconds, Oakley found Kaden Mayhood, who had an easy path to the end zone. The teams went into halftime with the Broncs up 14-7.

The Bronc offense continued to roll in the second half, and Senior came away with the home win 40-13.