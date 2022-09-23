BILLINGS- Billings Senior used a big first half to beat Great Falls CMR 31-28 on Friday night.

Great Falls CMR scored first on their second drive of the game. After Cole Taylor found Gus Nunez on fourth down, AJ LaFurge punched it in on the next play to give the Rustlers an early 6-0 lead.

From there it was a 31-point explosion from the Broncs. After a field goal by Maclain Burckley, Peyton Harms found pay dirt on the next drive for Senior.

The offensive line for the Broncs began to get a big push, and on the next drive Bam Brackenridge followed the big guys to make it 17-6 Broncs. Brackenridge would score his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter to extend Senior's lead.

The Rustlers took over in the second quarter, hoping to find some momentum going into halftime. Instead, Maxx Lee picked off Taylor, and moments later, Payton Oakley found Burkcley over the top in the back of the endzone to make it 31-6 entering the break.

The Rustlers scored 22 unanswered in the second half but fell short, 31-28 to Senior. CMR Falls to 3-2 and Senior improves to 2-3 this season.