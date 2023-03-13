BILLINGS- On Saturday, Billings West defeated Kalispell Flathead 48-43 to claim their first outright State AA title since 2011.

The Lady Bears won a co-state championship in 2020.

This Billings West group has spoken all season long about their team chemistry, sharing the love, working hard, and it all came to fruition when they hoisted the AA state championship trophy on Saturday in Butte.

"It's so amazing I just feel like we've been so close the last few years so to finally get it done is the best feeling ever," said junior forward Sydney Pierce. Billings West ended the tight game with the Bravettes on a 7-1 scoring run to breakthrough and claim the AA crown. West has been a force the last several seasons but fell in the semifinals of the state tournament the last two years. Even in 2019, West finished as the state-runner up. Couple that with a runner-up finish in volleyball in the fall, and Saturday's win felt even sweeter as their Golden dreams came true.

"t feels insane all of our hard work came to a final conclusion and it just feels so good I can't even put it into words. I just wanted it for our seniors and our coach so bad and we have been through so much and it shows all of our hard work that came out tonight on the floor," said freshman forward Brooklyn Pierce.



Layla Baumann led the Lady Bears with 12 points and made big shots as she had all year long. Kourtney Grossman scored nine with clutch moments in the second half. It's all part of a balanced effort for West that's delivered success this season.

The Pierce sisters, towering over their competition standing at 6'4 and 6'3, controlled the paint and earned the right to celebrate a state title together.

"It's the best feeling ever. Not a lot of people can say they get to do that with their sibling so I'm super grateful for it," Sydney said.

The Pierce sisters connected a couple times on high-low sets, showing off their chemistry on the court.

"Some people say we have twin telepathy and I really think we do, we might honestly," Brooklyn said. "I just think it's so fun getting to share it with my sister, and I love playing with her."

This is the sixth state title for the Billings West program since 2003.