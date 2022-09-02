  • Katelyn McLean

Billings Senior was hoping to bounce back at home against the Helena Bengals. The game ended up going into multiple overtimes with neither team scoring until the second quarter. The game ended when Senior attempted a two point conversion for the victory in double overtime and was stopped short. Bengals beat Broncs 21-20.

