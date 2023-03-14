HELENA- The inaugural MHSA baseball season is nearly here. In its first year, 21 teams will compete in high school baseball.

Below is a list of the divisions and what schools will field baseball programs this spring.

East

Belgrade

Butte

Butte Central

Columbus

Lone Peak

Sidney/Fairview

Southwest

Beaverhead County/Twin Bridges

Corvallis

East Helena

Florence-Carlton

Hamilton/Darby

Stevensville

West

Frenchtown

Plains/Hot Springs

Polson

St. Ignatius

Northwest

Browning

Columbia Falls

Lincoln County (Eureka)

Troy

Whitefish