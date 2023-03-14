MHSA Baseball
Spencer Martin

HELENA- The inaugural MHSA baseball season is nearly here. In its first year, 21 teams will compete in high school baseball. 

Below is a list of the divisions and what schools will field baseball programs this spring. 

East

Belgrade

Butte

Butte Central 

Columbus

Lone Peak

Sidney/Fairview

Southwest

Beaverhead County/Twin Bridges

Corvallis

East Helena

Florence-Carlton

Hamilton/Darby

Stevensville 

West

Frenchtown

Plains/Hot Springs

Polson

St. Ignatius 

Northwest

Browning 

Columbia Falls

Lincoln County (Eureka) 

Troy 

Whitefish 

