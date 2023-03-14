HELENA- The inaugural MHSA baseball season is nearly here. In its first year, 21 teams will compete in high school baseball.
Below is a list of the divisions and what schools will field baseball programs this spring.
East
Belgrade
Butte
Butte Central
Columbus
Lone Peak
Sidney/Fairview
Southwest
Beaverhead County/Twin Bridges
Corvallis
East Helena
Florence-Carlton
Hamilton/Darby
Stevensville
West
Frenchtown
Plains/Hot Springs
Polson
St. Ignatius
Northwest
Browning
Columbia Falls
Lincoln County (Eureka)
Troy
Whitefish