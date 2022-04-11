BILLINGS- Malikye Simpson held the top time in the state last year in the 100-meter dash at a blistering 10.68 seconds.

He was the favorite to win the state title but got injured before he could compete at the state track and field meet in Missoula.

Now recovering from a hamstring injury, on Thursday Simpson returned to track in a dual with Butte and finished first in the 100 with a time of 10.96 seconds. That mark is second in the state behind Helena Capital's Tom Carter.

"I could do better, a lot better. It's the first meet though especially off of injury so I need to not be so hard on myself but also know that there is room for improvement," Simpson said.



He said it was difficult not getting a chance to sprint for a state title last year after being sidelined with that broken ankle. Simpson said that moment has motivated him to take track more seriously this year.

"Last year, I was pretty serious but kind of joked around and stuff. Played 7-on-7, did stuff I really shouldn't have, so this year I'm more serious especially because I'm going to be going to college."

In December, Simpson committed to run track at North Dakota State.

"Facilities, the people there were awesome, and I don't know I just loved the energy that was there."



He had offers in hand to play football at Montana and Montana State as well. Simpson said as someone coming from a football family, it was a tough decision to commit to the track, but also the right one.