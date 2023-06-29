Back home in Billings, RayQuan Evans excited to mentor youth through basketball
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Spencer Martin
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Tuff Harris set to speak at Student Mental Health Symposium
- SWX Conversation: Sydney Pierce chooses volleyball at Montana
- 'Scrappy' Laurel Dodgers finding ways to win with young group
- Royals win late, claim series win over Mavericks
- Colt Anderson, NFL stars, hopefuls inspire Butte youth to 'Dream Big'
- Montana, Wyoming cowboys gear up for important 'Cowboy Christmas' stretch
- Deion Sanders to undergo surgery, 'no talk of amputation'
- Meet Maddox Perrine, the 14-year-old from Billings who tracked down Wyatt Langford's record-setting home run ball
- On Deck: Gabe Wurtz happy to be back for another summer in the Magic City
- Skyview basketball star Breanna Williams commits to Maryland
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.