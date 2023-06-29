  • Spencer Martin

BILLINGS- RayQuan Evans has found the next evolution of his career in basketball. 
 
"Finish, go quick, quick, finish," Evans says at his basketball camp at Lockwood High School on Thursday. 
 
One of the best players from Montana in the last decade is back in his hometown. His basketball career, which began at Billings Skyview took him to Florida State and to a professional team in Sweden. Those experiences are something Evans is looking to pass on to young players. 
 
"When I come back, I feel like there's a lot of stuff, especially on defense that I can teach these kids. Especially on defense, since Florida State was a defensive school, I take a lot of pride in that. When I'm out here with the youth I get to teach them some of those hidden gems that maybe other people don't think about," said Evans. 
 
Evans told SWX his professional basketball career is over, but his time with the game isn't done. He's found his way back to Billings to mentor youth in the area through basketball. 
 
"That means so much to me," said St. Labre senior Seth Hill. "It's hard to explain, him being gone so long and not being able to see him or communicate with him that much, but now him being back and taking everything he learned from Sweden and college and helping us kids out with it and everything. I just think that's great and giving back to the community. That's respect, much love."
 
The impact he can have on young hoopers is apparent, and it's not going to be just at this week's camp. 
 
"Actually, this upcoming season I'll be coaching on the Lockwood staff so I'm very excited it's my first coaching career gig so very excited to be back here and help," Evans said. 
 
 
 

