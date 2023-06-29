BILLINGS- RayQuan Evans has found the next evolution of his career in basketball.

"Finish, go quick, quick, finish," Evans says at his basketball camp at Lockwood High School on Thursday.

One of the best players from Montana in the last decade is back in his hometown. His basketball career, which began at Billings Skyview took him to Florida State and to a professional team in Sweden. Those experiences are something Evans is looking to pass on to young players.

"When I come back, I feel like there's a lot of stuff, especially on defense that I can teach these kids. Especially on defense, since Florida State was a defensive school, I take a lot of pride in that. When I'm out here with the youth I get to teach them some of those hidden gems that maybe other people don't think about," said Evans.

Evans told SWX his professional basketball career is over, but his time with the game isn't done. He's found his way back to Billings to mentor youth in the area through basketball.