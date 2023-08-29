BILLINGS- The Billings West volleyball team has fallen short in the state championship for the last two years in a row. But as a program, they're ready to move forward and make the most of this season.

This group of seniors, coached by Kelly Grossman, have been together since their elementary school days of club volleyball. Now in their final prep season, they're realizing quickly that this year is their final one together.

"We need to just enjoy it and really play for each other and just take in every moment we have left with each other," said senior middle blocker Sydney Pierce.

Fellow senior middle blocker Kourtney Grossman added, "It's kind of sad knowing that this is our last one, but we've super grateful to have had so many seasons together, so just trying to enjoy it while we can."

Senior setter Addie Allen said, "One of our teammates is always like 'Hey, guys, we're seniors!' So, we'll say that a lot. It's kind of funny, but it's also a good reminder, like this is our last run."



While the focus is on enjoying their final season, returning the same core of players means they have a really strong technical foundation to build on.