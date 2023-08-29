BILLINGS- The Billings West volleyball team has fallen short in the state championship for the last two years in a row. But as a program, they're ready to move forward and make the most of this season.
This group of seniors, coached by Kelly Grossman, have been together since their elementary school days of club volleyball. Now in their final prep season, they're realizing quickly that this year is their final one together.
"We need to just enjoy it and really play for each other and just take in every moment we have left with each other," said senior middle blocker Sydney Pierce.
Fellow senior middle blocker Kourtney Grossman added, "It's kind of sad knowing that this is our last one, but we've super grateful to have had so many seasons together, so just trying to enjoy it while we can."
Senior setter Addie Allen said, "One of our teammates is always like 'Hey, guys, we're seniors!' So, we'll say that a lot. It's kind of funny, but it's also a good reminder, like this is our last run."
While the focus is on enjoying their final season, returning the same core of players means they have a really strong technical foundation to build on.
"We really want to become a better blocking team, that was something that we felt like we kind of ebbed and flowed with last year. we had moments where we struggled, moments where we did better, and that's just something we definitely want to be more consistent at, and then just making sure that our defense is where it needs to be. Just constantly having the attitude that no ball ever goes down without someone really giving their best effort after it all the time," said head coach Kelly Grossman.
While their focus is on enjoying the season and improving little by little, what could have been the past two seasons, isn't easy to forget.
"I think it's definitely motivation, because no one really liked how that felt, but I think we're just competing against ourselves more than anything, trying to be better than we were the day before," Grossman said.
"For me it's motivating, but like at the same time, what happened, happened. We can't do anything about it now except move forward," Allen said.
"We were so close last year, and if we come in and do the little things and push just a little bit harder, we're hoping that our result will be a little bit different," said Coach Grossman.