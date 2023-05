LAUREL--The Class A and C state track and field meet kicked off Thursday evening with Class C girls' pole vault over at Laurel High School.

Like most tournaments around the state, weather had an impact on the competition. The event was temporarily suspended due to lightning for about an hour. The vaulters also had to overcome wind, with volunteers having to hold the bar in place.

Two athletes cleared over ten feet. Alexis DeVries of Manhattan Christian easily cleared nine feet, and her final vault of ten feet was good for second place.