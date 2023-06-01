BUTTE--Alysa Keller is a newcomer to the javelin scene. She didn't start throwing until her junior year of high school. Now, she's a two-time defending state champion.

Keller threw 156-3" at the state meet, which won the girls AA state javelin title by nearly 20 feet. She was in a league of her own this season, and as of June 1st, she's ranked top ten in the nation.

Keller has committed to Brigham Young University to throw javelin at the Division I level. After the state meet, she said performing at such a high level was a lot of pressure, but it taught her how to trust herself and do what she does best.

"I would say it's definitely nerve-wracking, because it's me against myself, so that's definitely the nerve-wracking thing for me, but just getting that pressure and calming myself and doing what I have to do," Keller said. "It definitely felt right, that was definitely my best throw today, and I calmed myself down. I kind of have to tell myself to trust myself, so I definitely did that because I needed to trust my body."