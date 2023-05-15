BILLINGS- There's some pretty good wrestling going on in the Treasure State. Multiple athletes are committing to college programs, some at the Division I level.

11-year-old Payten Van Pelt is showing at an early age what she can do and is putting the rest of the nation on notice.

"The teammates and I like a challenge, a new challenge," Van Pelt said when describing what she likes about wrestling. "I like wrestling new people because I don't know how good they are or anything, so I just like a challenge."

No doubt, one of the more challenging things you could is wrestle in a national tournament. Something Van Pelt recently took part in back in April.

"Exciting for me I guess, and it was very challenging, but I thought I did pretty good."





That's one way to put it. Van Pelt brought home the U12 women's national championship in her USA Wrestling weight class. She was also the first female in Montana to win the double triple crown, an accomplishment she did back in 2017, and again just recently.

If her name sounds familiar, she's the little sister of Jase and Wyatt Van Pelt, former wrestlers at Billings West. Payten said her brothers inspired her at a young age to start wrestling.

"My brother Jace really inspired me because he's really good obviously, he's at Cornell Iowa right now and I was just watching him wrestle and yeah, also my brother Wyatt he's pretty good."

She said it's great to see more girls begin wrestling at a young age and said it has benefit her off the mat as well.

"It's helped me outside of wrestling by just being a better person because in wrestling you have to have sportsmanship and it's just helped me be a better person and be better at other things."

Surrounding herself with the Class AA state championship West wrestling team has also inspired Van Pelt. She stays motivated to always improve, as she goes to work year-round.

"I'll go to practice more, work out more, watch wrestling more. I watch a lot but watch it more."



That hard work and skill development will benefit her later in high school when she gets the chance to compete for state titles. Sky's the limit for the young national champion, who has a bigger goal still in mind.

"Just the thought that I could be really good on a world team in the Olympics, just the thought of that."