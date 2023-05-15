That hard work and skill development will benefit her later in high school when she gets the chance to compete for state titles. Sky's the limit for the young national champion, who has a bigger goal still in mind.
Always eager for a challenge, Payten Van Pelt finds success early on in wrestling career
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Spencer Martin
That hard work and skill development will benefit her later in high school when she gets the chance to compete for state titles. Sky's the limit for the young national champion, who has a bigger goal still in mind.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Top-ranked Pacheco out with injury, Browning's Dakota Louis to replace him at PBR World Finals
- Weston Means, Jaren Knows His Gun creating legacy in Lockwood track and field
- District 4B track and field athletes compete for spots at Divisionals
- Billings Central's Kade Boyd: Midland Roundtable AOY finalist
- Billings City Meet packed with PR's as athletes gear up for postseason
- Billings Legion teams set aside rivalry to support Missoula Mavericks player
- Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
- Billings West's Layla Baumann: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
- Billings Central's Clay Oven: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
- Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis: Midland Roundtable AOY Finalist
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.