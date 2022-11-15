LAVINA- College GameDay has provided some extra buzz ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, but let's not forget the football state championships going on this weekend.

In 6-man football, Big Sandy prepares to host Broadview-Lavina after the Pirates won in a nail-biter over Froid-Medicine Lake last Saturday.

The Pirates and Redhawks went down to the wire in Lavina. The two-time defending state champions took a 34-28 lead over Broadview-Lavina late in the fourth. The Pirates got the ball back with just over two minutes to play and that's when Kade Erickson drove his team down the field for the game-tying score to Connor Glennie.

"It was super surreal; it was crazy to be down there I lost track of what was going on halfway through because it was unreal to me it was like a movie to me," said senior Jace Jansen.

With the game tied at 34 a piece with 34 seconds to go, Erickson found William Sanguins for the conversion to take a 35-34 lead.

The defense would get the final stand and the Pirates celebrated at midfield.

"It means everything to us and the community because it brings us all together and it's a beautiful thing," Sanguins said afterwards.

With the win, Broadview-Lavina is headed to the state championship game for the first time in school history in any sport. They'll travel to take on Big Sandy in a battle between top seeds on Saturday.