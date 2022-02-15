RED LODGE - Imagine it's your senior season. You have big goals not just for yourself, but for what you hope to accomplish as a team.

Then, in a blink of an eye, it's all over.

"We were all in shock at first. Then we were heartbroken," said Rams senior Isabelle Sager.

Alice Fouts had 13 points in the first half of the third game of the season. In the second half, she went down with a leg injury.

"I really did not think it was bad, maybe a week or two and got the MRI results and it was heartbreaking honestly. I felt like I let the team down, myself down, it was hard," Fouts recalled.

The result was a torn ACL, ending her senior season with the Rams.

"It's hard knowing that you've give your heart and soul and it can be gone like that. One step and the season is gone," she said.

Fouts had big goals for her Lady Rams, like winning the first district championship since 2015. She said those dreams for her team, never wavered.

"Goal is to go out with my team and get a district championship under our belt and compete at state. It's still those but just a different role."

The different role has been to become Red Lodge's number one supporter. Coaches and players say she hasn't missed a beat.

6 AM practice? She's there. After school? Wouldn't miss it for the world.

And when gameday arrives, nobody is more excited than Alice Fouts.

"If you see some of the photos during the game she has the biggest reactions after threes, any baskets, defense, turning us on that's for me personally one of the best to see her still in that leadership position," said Rams senior Bailey Binando.

"I feel like I have to be there to pump them up more, help out however I can. Just always be there so I can help them out as a team," Fouts added.

Her teammates say Fouts has done a lot of the same things she used to on the court, now from the sideline.

"I think having her on the bench was really important because when we come off she'll say, 'This is what I'm seeing.' On the court she was a big part of that... having her now on the bench as a player and someone who is still a part of the team so much on the bench with us is so important because now we have a different coaching perspective," Sager said.

The resilience and positive attitude Fouts has shown is a shining example of the strong, family-like bond the team shares on and off the court. Fouts said it's the best team she's ever been a part of.

"It's great, you can see everyone cares about each other if someone has one point one assist we care about each other, we want what is best for each other and it's all about the team first for us."

On Saturday, Joliet and Red Lodge collaborated to make sure Fouts got one last chance to score in her Rams uniform. After the opening tip, the J-Hawks let her score the first basket on senior night in a stunning display of sportsmanship.

While her high school hoops career may be done, Fouts hopes to stay in the Northwest and play basketball next year in college.

"I can't be done, I can't in that way and I don't want to end that way. I thought it would go strong but just because this season is done, doesn't mean it's done for my future."

The Rams are close to achieving her goal, too. They finished the regular season with just one loss in conference, and they will be the top seed in the district tournament this week in Columbus.