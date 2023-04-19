MILES CITY--Sprinter Jackson Whicker was a track athlete in middle school. In high school, he stopped to focus on football, until he came back to the track last spring and made an immediate impact.

"I started off pretty slow, I didn't know what events I wanted to do, but slowly on I kind of got it figured out, and by the end of the season, I was a state placer for the 100 meters, so that was pretty cool," Whicker said.

Whicker finished in fifth place in the 100-meter sprint by the end of the season with a time of 11.2, seven tenths faster than he was at the beginning of the season. And track isn't even his primary sport.

"My coaches were telling me that speed has a lot of things to do with football, and a good way to gain speed is by doing track," Whicker said. "So that was probably the main reason why."

Whicker credits his training and coaches for his rapid improvement.

"Probably trusting the process," Whicker said. "Our coaches, they know what they're doing. I listen to them, I trust that they're going to get me faster. So I think my coaches had a lot to do with that."

He is headed to college to play football, but before that, he has his sights set on pre-qualifying for state, and getting back on the podium.