BILLINGS- Dance teams in Montana are mostly known for performing during halftime at local events like football or basketball games. At Billings Skyview, they've taken it to another level. And recently, the Falcons represented Montana on the national stage.

Skyview is getting competitive with dance up on the hill. Coach Amanda Morales and her team hope to set a new standard for the Falcons and rest of the state.

"Girls come in and have no idea, they might dance at a dance studio. It's just a lot different than that," Morales said.

Coach Morales said she's passionate about growing competitive dance in Montana. She said other schools have had programs in the past, but right now Skyview is the only school to do competition.

"I've taught at studios in Billings, and I love dance studios but there's something about getting all these girls together and dancing for Skyview. I have girls from four different dance studios, and they all come and dance together for our school and it's such a pride thing for me," said Morales.



She said it's a lot of hard work, and the program has come a long way in the last few years. The hard work has paid off as the team has elevated to the next level.

And it's not just the coaches or the athletes noticing their quality of performance go up, it's the students as well, cheering on their dance team at athletic events. Skyview senior and team captain, Anna Waldorf, said the team feeds off the crowd's energy. She said they didn't always get such a welcome reception from the crowd, and that shows how much they've improved.

"To have grown every year and earn that respect and take that activity to a whole other level where we can push ourselves farther and continue to grow," Waldorf said.

Three years ago, Morales took Skyview to their first national dance competition. Skyview only had five girls, and it was their first competition of any kind. From then on, she said the program decided if they qualify, they will go to nationals every other year.



This year, the team fundraised and qualified for the Dance Team Union National Championships in Florida. The Falcons were the only team from Montana, competing against larger schools and programs from across the country.

"Just a lot of practice, trying to get to the level where we even fit in there, and we did," Morales said.

For the first time, Skyview placed in three different categories, including a team-best sixth place finish for their military style.



Waldorf said, "We worked so hard throughout the year and to be able to represent Montana and place with those other bigger schools with well-funded programs, and they take dance as a class, to be able to do that and show who we are, and we are from Montana, a smaller state, I still haven't quite grasped how big of a concept it is."